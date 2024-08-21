Published 12:04 IST, August 21st 2024
Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Relationship Timeline: 20 Years On, How Bennifer Couldn't Make It Work
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been living separately since April 26, 2024, before filing for divorce on August 20, ending their two-year marriage.
- Entertainment News
- 7 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of JLo and Ben Affleck. | Image: JLo/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 7 min read
Advertisement
11:54 IST, August 21st 2024