sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |

Published 12:04 IST, August 21st 2024

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Relationship Timeline: 20 Years On, How Bennifer Couldn't Make It Work

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been living separately since April 26, 2024, before filing for divorce on August 20, ending their two-year marriage.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of JLo and Ben Affleck.
A file photo of JLo and Ben Affleck. | Image: JLo/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

11:54 IST, August 21st 2024