Eugene Levy was honoured with his very own star on Los Angeles' famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony commenced with Levy's own daughter Sarah Levy introducing her father. Catherine O'Hara, Levy's long time colleague on Schitt's Creek, took the baton from Sarah, sharing a beautiful tribute for Eugene.

Catherine O'Hara shares an emotional tribute for Eugene Levy



Catherine O'Hara's tribute for Eugene Levy saw her detail the actor's dry sense of humour - an appropriate parallel for his infamous Schitt's Creek character Johnny Rose. Not just that, she also says she indirectly owes much of the good work in her career to Levy.

She said, "Eugene is a gentleman in every sense of the word. Eugene takes his comedy very seriously...He's obviously funny. But he's not afraid to laugh at himself. In fact, most of his self-effacing jokes are about the fact he thinks he's not funny at all, which is ridiculous. Not only did Eugene share with me, and his family, six joy-filled years on a show he created with his son, Daniel, but I believe every opportunity I've been offered since then is a direct result of that show. Don't tell him, I owe him big time."

Catherine O'Hara says Eugene Levy is not your typical Hollywood star



Catherine's tribute went on to detail how Eugene Levy does not really fit the archetype of a Hollywood star. The reason behind this, is the actor's preference for privacy. However, the actress concluded that she and his family still love him the same, if not more for it.

She said, "Eugene is not your typically Hollywood star at all. He's a very, very private man. He's tried to keep it that way, anyway. But Eugene, I'm sorry to say, your immense talent and unassuming lovability is just going to make us want to know you more and more. Love you. I'm so proud of you."

