×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Catherine O'Hara Honours Schitt's Creek Co-Star Eugene Levy As He Receives Star On Walk Of Fame

Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy starred together in the uber-successful Schitt's Creek. She recently honoured the actor during his Walk of Fame ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara
Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Eugene Levy was honoured with his very own star on Los Angeles' famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony commenced with Levy's own daughter Sarah Levy introducing her father. Catherine O'Hara, Levy's long time colleague on Schitt's Creek, took the baton from Sarah, sharing a beautiful tribute for Eugene.

Advertisement

Catherine O'Hara shares an emotional tribute for Eugene Levy


Catherine O'Hara's tribute for Eugene Levy saw her detail the actor's dry sense of humour - an appropriate parallel for his infamous Schitt's Creek character Johnny Rose. Not just that, she also says she indirectly owes much of the good work in her career to Levy.

Advertisement


She said, "Eugene is a gentleman in every sense of the word. Eugene takes his comedy very seriously...He's obviously funny. But he's not afraid to laugh at himself. In fact, most of his self-effacing jokes are about the fact he thinks he's not funny at all, which is ridiculous. Not only did Eugene share with me, and his family, six joy-filled years on a show he created with his son, Daniel, but I believe every opportunity I've been offered since then is a direct result of that show. Don't tell him, I owe him big time."

Advertisement

Catherine O'Hara says Eugene Levy is not your typical Hollywood star


Catherine's tribute went on to detail how Eugene Levy does not really fit the archetype of a Hollywood star. The reason behind this, is the actor's preference for privacy. However, the actress concluded that she and his family still love him the same, if not more for it. 

Advertisement


She said, "Eugene is not your typically Hollywood star at all. He's a very, very private man. He's tried to keep it that way, anyway. But Eugene, I'm sorry to say, your immense talent and unassuming lovability is just going to make us want to know you more and more. Love you. I'm so proud of you." 
 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

6 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

6 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

6 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

6 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

7 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Dravid disagrees with BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test stars

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy final: Nair backs Vidarbha's 'ability to fight back'

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Emraan Hashmi Claims Bollywood Is Not The Most Unified Industry

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024 | In Pics

    Web Stories21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo