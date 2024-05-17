Advertisement

It has been a big week for Chris Hemsworth with the actor marking his first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in lieu of his film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's scheduled premiere. His time shooting for the same, has clearly left quite the impression on director George Miller, who seemingly cannot wait to work with him again - maybe even in Thor 5.

George Miller expresses interest in directing Thor 5



Though the Thor franchise's last installment, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) grossed about $760 million worldwide, as per a Variety report, the film was a thorough disappointment for all Marvel fans, making the possibility of a fifth Thor film, rather bleak.

George Miller however, has full faith in Hemsworth's ability to tap into the magic of Thor again. During an interview with Comicbook.com, the director said, "I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills."

Chris Hemsworth has time and again acknowledged the Thor debacle



Back in June of 2023, during an interview with GQ, Chris Hemsworth acknowledged how though filming for Thor: Love and Thunder was an absolute blast, the team probably let the ball out of their hands when they got carried away in the fun, not realising how audiences may or may not take to it. He said, "I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective…I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond."

With the passage of time however, Chris' take on the derailment of the Thor franchise has only gotten harsher. As a matter of fact, during an April 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, he almost took the blame for how the fourth film fared. He said, "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing."