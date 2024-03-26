Advertisement

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will next be seen in Blood Runs Coal, an adaptation of the non-fiction book that Universal has acquired. Murphy will be starring and producing the film. For the unversed, the movie is based on the 2020 book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America.

More about Cillian Murphy’s next movie Blood Runs Coal

The movie, which is based on author Mark A. Bradley’s book follows the 1969 murder of mining union organizer Joseph Jock Yablonski. He was killed at home with his wife and daughter. According to reports, John Davis and Jordan Davis will produce via Davis Entertainment. On the other hand, Murphy and Alan Moloney will produce via Big Things Films. Bradley will executive produce.

What next for Cillian Murphy?

Following his historic win at the Oscars 2024 for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, Murphy has been attached to a couple of projects. He will be seen in a sequel trilogy to 28 Days Later, the 2002 zombie feature that launched his career, and also has a Peaky Blinders movie in the works.

Recently, speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama The Town, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role in the upcoming film version of the British crime drama, Variety reported.

Meanwhile, Cillian is basking in his Oscar glory. Earlier this month, he bagged his first Oscar for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, capping a glittering awards season that saw him snare a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and other prizes. Murphy is the third Irish actor to win the best actor Oscar, following Daniel Day-Lewis, who was born in London but holds Irish citizenship, and Barry Fitzgerald who won in 1945.