Jonathan Majors was convicted on December 19 of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. It did just the opposite: Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict. Jonathan portrayed the antagonistic character of Kang the Conqueror. With his exit, Marvel has been forced to reevaluate the plans of interconnected slate of sequels, spinoffs, and series based on Kang.

Amid this, several reports claiming that Transformers actor Colman Domingo will replace Majors as Kang, have been doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, the actor revealed if he is joining the MCU.

Colman Domingo to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror?

In an interview with AP, Colman Domingo said that he is aware of the online reports and the fans' wish to see him as Kang the Conquerer. However, he shared that he'd be delighted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe if they have a "room" for him. He stated, "I know. That's a really wonderful thing. I'd be delighted to join MCU if they have room for me. I don't know. I think it's a beautiful thing to join the MCU. I know that I would love to play someone interesting. So if there's conversations being had - that's lovely. It's wonderful. I'm just thankful to be in the conversation."

When Marvel dropped Jonathan Majors

Marvel and Disney immediately dropped the Creed III star from all upcoming projects following the conviction, said a person close to the studio spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

(Still of Jonathan Majors from Marvels | Image: IMDb)

Before his arrest, Jonathan Majors had been on track to become a central figure throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the antagonist role of Kang. Majors had already appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first two seasons of Loki. He was all set to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for release in May 2026. The future of The Kang Dynasty is now unclear.

Jonathan Majors’ exit to setback Marvel

The studio has been preparing for the possibility of Majors’ exit from the franchise. But Marvel was limited in its ability to fashion rewrites due to the screenwriters strike that ran from May to late September. The studio recently hired screenwriter Michael Waldron to rework The Kang Dynasty.

(File photo of Jonathan Majors | Image: AP)

For Marvel, Majors’ departure adds to a series of recent setbacks. Though its box-office success — nearly $30 billion worldwide from 33 films — is unsurpassed in movie history, the superhero factory has recently seen some atypical struggles. The Marvels, released in November, has been the MCU’s worst performer in theatres, with $204 million in worldwide ticket sales.