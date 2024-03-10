Advertisement

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson never seemed to be all that excited about the film in the run-up to its premiere, and after it opened in theatres, she made some remarks in interviews that might be interpreted as a little derogatory.

Johnson stated that she "wasn't surprised" by the film's dismal box office performance or unfavourable reviews after acknowledging in an interview that she hadn't watched the film yet despite attending the premiere. As her statements went viral on social media, it seemed to have angered the Madame Web producers at Sony.

Sony infuriated by Dakota Johnson’s derogatory statements

Following Madame Web's box office disaster, an insider told Daily Mail that Sony and film producers are furious with Johnson's actions. The actress is allegedly accused of "dragging" the film and refusing to "take any responsibility," for its failure.

The source said, “Lots of people at Sony are questioning her star power, and how she reacted to this failure will likely come back to haunt her.” The insider made it clear that while the makers are amused by Sydney Sweeney's lighthearted jest during Saturday Night Live, they are not amused by Dakota's remarks.

“Producers and Sony aren’t laughing over Dakota’s continued dragging of how she sees the fallout of Madame Web and how she isn’t taking any responsibility for its lacklustre results,” added the source.

What did Dakota Johnson say?

In an interview with Bustle, the 34-year-old actress admitted that the final product of the movie was very different from the vision they had while shooting Madame Web. She, however, claimed that the experience would stay with her even though she would refrain from doing such things in the future.

Johnson also mentioned how when she signed the film, it was completely different from the final product. She is hardly alone among actors who claim that they do not watch their own movies. Meryl Streep, Adam Driver, Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and others have stated that they avoid watching their work.