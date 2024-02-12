Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser: 'Marvel Jesus' Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Hugh Jackman

One of the major elements of Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is its tie-in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Deadpool and Wolverine trailer
A still from Deadpool and Wolverine trailer | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Marvel Studios has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the third installment of the Deadpool trilogy during the 2024 Super Bowl. Starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, the film, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Deadpool trilogy. Directed by Shawn Levy, who co-wrote the script alongside Reynolds and others, the movie is already generating excitement as it dives into the MCU.

 

MCU tie-in with the TVA

One of the major elements of Deadpool & Wolverine is its tie-in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), previously introduced in the Loki series. While not featuring familiar TVA members, Matthew Macfadyen's character, revealed as Agent Paradox, introduces a new dynamic to the storyline. This unique connection to the MCU sets the stage for Deadpool to become part of the Avengers-themed franchise.

Advertisement

Paradox and Deadpool's Marvel ascent

As Wade Wilson navigates the complexities of the TVA, Agent Paradox presents him with the opportunity to become a hero among the MCU's elite - the Avengers. Deadpool's willingness to join is evident in the trailer, where he humorously dubs himself the "Marvel Jesus." The incorporation of the TVA into Deadpool's narrative adds an intriguing layer to the storyline, connecting his adventures to the broader Marvel Studios continuity.

 

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also hints at the conclusion of the Fox-Marvel universe, signaling a new chapter for the characters. The exact details surrounding Wolverine's return, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, remain shrouded in mystery. The trailer concludes with Logan approaching Wade, leaving fans curious about the circumstances of his reappearance.

As Marvel Studios gears up for the Phase 5 adventure, Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to be a groundbreaking entry in the MCU.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement