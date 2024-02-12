Advertisement

Marvel Studios has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the third installment of the Deadpool trilogy during the 2024 Super Bowl. Starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, the film, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Deadpool trilogy. Directed by Shawn Levy, who co-wrote the script alongside Reynolds and others, the movie is already generating excitement as it dives into the MCU.

MCU tie-in with the TVA

One of the major elements of Deadpool & Wolverine is its tie-in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), previously introduced in the Loki series. While not featuring familiar TVA members, Matthew Macfadyen's character, revealed as Agent Paradox, introduces a new dynamic to the storyline. This unique connection to the MCU sets the stage for Deadpool to become part of the Avengers-themed franchise.

Paradox and Deadpool's Marvel ascent

As Wade Wilson navigates the complexities of the TVA, Agent Paradox presents him with the opportunity to become a hero among the MCU's elite - the Avengers. Deadpool's willingness to join is evident in the trailer, where he humorously dubs himself the "Marvel Jesus." The incorporation of the TVA into Deadpool's narrative adds an intriguing layer to the storyline, connecting his adventures to the broader Marvel Studios continuity.

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also hints at the conclusion of the Fox-Marvel universe, signaling a new chapter for the characters. The exact details surrounding Wolverine's return, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, remain shrouded in mystery. The trailer concludes with Logan approaching Wade, leaving fans curious about the circumstances of his reappearance.

As Marvel Studios gears up for the Phase 5 adventure, Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to be a groundbreaking entry in the MCU.