Advertisement

Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool and Wolverine, has clarified that despite featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, the film is not to be titled Deadpool 3. Levy explained why the movie, which also stars Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, is not labeled Deadpool 3 despite being the third installment in the Deadpool series.

Shawn Levy clarifies Deadpool and Wolverine is not Deadpool 3

Addressing the confusion and speculations around his upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine, the director clarified to Screen Rant during CinemaCon that his film is not Deadpool 3. He said, “As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles."

Advertisement

He added, “It also gave me an opportunity. It’s the third 'Deadpool' movie, but it’s not 'Deadpool 3'. It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies.” “They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

Advertisement

Levy shares details about his film Deadpool and Wolverine

In the same conversation, Levy shared that the movie is “going to be gnarly” and “it’s gonna be funny", and ultimately “wanted to build a great time at the theater for audiences” as their main goal.

Advertisement

He also revealed that early screenings of the film “were extremely, extremely promising.”

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment,” he added.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theatres worldwide on July 26.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)