Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Dune 2 Earns Rs 16.67 Crore In India In 1st Week, US Box Office Haul Crosses $100 Million Mark

Armed with the star power of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune 2 made waves at the Indian box office and managed to earn Rs 16.67 crore after a 7-day run.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dune 2
Dune 2 | Image:Fan Page/X
Movie theatres were looking for a saviour and leaving the Indian films behind, Dune: Part Two is delivering on the promise. Armed with sandworms, big screen spectacle and the star power of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction made waves at the Indian box office and managed to earn Rs 16.67 crore after a 7-day run. 

Dune 2’s box office performance in India

Dune 2 minted Rs 2.75 crore on day one, Rs 3.8 crore on day two, Rs 4.05 crore on day three and Rs 1.35 crore on its fourth day. On days 5 and 6, the Timothee-Zendaya starrer earned Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 1.37 crore respectively. On the seventh day, it collected Rs 1.2 crore in India.

 

Dune 2 minted $100 million in US

As for its US box office collection, according to trade expert Luiz Fernando, Dune 2 is the first movie of 2024 to earn more than $100 million at the box office in the United States. Its first Wednesday brought an incredible $6.7 million in box office revenue, making it the eighth highest of all time in the United States.

After six productive days, Dune 2 has already made $104.7 million at the box office. The film is expected to surpass its predecessor, which brought in a total of $108.9 million throughout its run, in just one week.

 

It’s the first major hit of 2024 and one that was sorely needed by exhibitors. Although there have been holdovers from December that have continued to earn like Warner Bros.’ Wonka (also starring Chalamet) and Sony’s romantic comedy Anyone But You, the US box office is in a bit of a drought. 

In the first two months of 2024, no films have crossed $100 million domestically. The highest-earning movies have been The Beekeeper, Bob Marley: One Love and Mean Girls.

(with inputs from AP)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

