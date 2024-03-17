Advertisement

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who is known for Hawkeye, has shared that Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr FaceTimed him all the time during his stint in the ICU. Talking to an international media portal, Jeremy said that he felt like he was "dating" his Avengers co-star. Jeremy suffered serious injuries after being run over by his own snow-plough at his Nevada home in January 2023.

When Robert Donwy Jr Facetimed Jeremy Renner

As per Female First UK, Jeremy Renner spent more than two weeks in hospital after breaking more than 30 bones in the horrific accident, and during that time, he formed a bromance with the 58-year-old Oppenheimer star.

Jeremy told ‘People’ magazine: “We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something.” The Oppenheimer star joked with the Hawkeye star that if he still has his looks "that's all that matters".

Jeremy recalled: “He's like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that's all that matters.”

What more do we know about Robert-Jeremy's equation?

Robert and his wife, Susan, are in love with Jeremy’s show Mayor Of Kingstown and the Oppenheimer actor said they needed him to get better to return to complete the story.

Jeremy said: "He's like, 'You've got to get back to do ‘Mayor’, because we need to see what happens'. His ways are very heartwarming.”

Jeremy had earlier shared how he needs to prioritise "health and wellness" for the rest of his life. He said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”