×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

DYK Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr Facetimed Jeremy Renner Every Day After His Snowplough Accident

Jeremy suffered serious injuries after being run over by his own snowplough at his Nevada home in January 2023.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner | Image:Jeremy Renner
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who is known for Hawkeye, has shared that Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr FaceTimed him all the time during his stint in the ICU. Talking to an international media portal, Jeremy said that he felt like he was "dating" his Avengers co-star. Jeremy suffered serious injuries after being run over by his own snow-plough at his Nevada home in January 2023.

When Robert Donwy Jr Facetimed Jeremy Renner

As per Female First UK, Jeremy Renner spent more than two weeks in hospital after breaking more than 30 bones in the horrific accident, and during that time, he formed a bromance with the 58-year-old Oppenheimer star.

Advertisement

Jeremy told ‘People’ magazine: “We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something.” The Oppenheimer star joked with the Hawkeye star that if he still has his looks "that's all that matters".

Advertisement

Jeremy recalled: “He's like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that's all that matters.”

Advertisement

What more do we know about Robert-Jeremy's equation?

Robert and his wife, Susan, are in love with Jeremy’s show Mayor Of Kingstown and the Oppenheimer actor said they needed him to get better to return to complete the story.

Advertisement

Jeremy said: "He's like, 'You've got to get back to do ‘Mayor’, because we need to see what happens'. His ways are very heartwarming.”

Jeremy had earlier shared how he needs to prioritise "health and wellness" for the rest of his life. He said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

a few seconds ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

a minute ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

4 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

5 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

10 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

10 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

17 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

23 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

23 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

27 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

31 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

34 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

35 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

35 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

39 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

41 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

41 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo