Published 22:21 IST, August 21st 2024
Emily In Paris Star Lily Collins' Elegant LA Home Is As Tasteful As Emily Cooper's Sartorial Picks
This is one of the few residences constructed as part of a unique postwar experiment - building affordable homes for soldiers returning from war.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lily Collins stars in Emily In Paris | Image: Lily Collins/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:21 IST, August 21st 2024