Published 09:24 IST, September 16th 2024
Emmy Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners: Shogun, Baby Reindeer And Hacks Win Big
Shogun set a single-season record for most wins with 18. Shogun won Best Drama Series, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won acting awards for their roles.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shogun swept away 18 trophies at Emmy Awards 2024 | Image: AP news
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:24 IST, September 16th 2024