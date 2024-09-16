sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:24 IST, September 16th 2024

Emmy Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners: Shogun, Baby Reindeer And Hacks Win Big

Shogun set a single-season record for most wins with 18. Shogun won Best Drama Series, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won acting awards for their roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shogun swept away 18 trophies at Emmy Awards 2024
Shogun swept away 18 trophies at Emmy Awards 2024 | Image: AP news
