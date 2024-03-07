×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Gal Gadot Welcomes Fourth Baby With Husband Jaron Varsano, Shares First Photo: Pregnancy Wasn't Easy

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has welcomed her fourth baby with husband Jaron Varsano and made the announcement on social media with a picture.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot | Image:Instagram
Gal Gadot surprised everyone by announcing the birth of her fourth daughter. The news left her fans in awe because it was not widely known that she was pregnant in the first place. Along with an adorable photo, the actress also wrote a heartfelt message.

Gal Gadot welcomes her fourth child

Gal Gadot took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared an adorable pic holding her newborn daughter while relaxing in the hospital bed. Along with the photo, Gal Gadot penned a heartfelt note for her daughter. She also revealed her daughter's name.

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote in her caption.

She added: "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too ."

Gadot is also mother to her three daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2 with Varsano.

Fans shower Gal Gadot with well wishes

Soon after Gal Gadot made the post, her friends and colleagues from the industry showered her with well wishes. Not just that, but her fans also congratulated her on the birth of her newborn. Lilly J Collins wrote, "Ahhhhh congratulations."

Meanwhile a fan wrote, "This is a beautiful post ; as a mother who endured heartbreak trying to conceive and difficult pregnancies, I commend you for sharing a slice of your world."

Gal Gadot married Jaron Varsano in 2008. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Alma, in 2011, followed by their second daughter, Maya, in 2017, and their third daughter, Daniella, in 2021. They have now welcomed their fourth daughter, Ori. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

