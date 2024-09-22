sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 15:16 IST, September 22nd 2024

Gladiator Director Ridley Scott Says He Has 'Lit The Fuse' On The Third Installment

Scott, who directed the multiple Oscar-winning movie Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, in 2000, is currently awaiting Gladiator II.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paul Mescal stars in the upcoming film Gladiator 2
Paul Mescal stars in the upcoming film Gladiator 2 | Image: Gladiator Film/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:16 IST, September 22nd 2024