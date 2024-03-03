Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow appears to be in awe of Black women. The actress recently opened up on how drawing inspiration from the community, can prove seminal in upending the patriarchy. She also touched upon her personal takeaways from her "Black sisters".

Gwyneth Paltrow is greatly inspired by black women



In a chat with Dr. Ella Bell at The MAKERS Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Gwyneth Paltrow shared about how inspired she is, with the Black community, its women, to be specific. The actress shared how she feels Black women are raised in a fundamentally different way than White women, something that is evident in how self-reliant they are - this also significantly cuts down on tendencies of jealousy and pointless competition.

She said, "My Black women friends know themselves, love themselves, in a way that I think White women are not taught. I think White women are taught to be competitive with one another, which is something I've tried to work so hard to dispel, because I don't believe in competition between women, but we're raised to be competitive, to be jealous, to look over each other's shoulders...And, at least in my circle of Black women, they do not do that. There's an immediate acceptance and safety and appreciation. White women have a lot to learn from Black women."

Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on loving herself



Paltrow went on to add how she herself too, has learnt a whole lot from her "Black sisters", especially when it comes to unabashedly accepting and loving herself. The actress and entrepreneur went on to add how these learnings are something she holistically attempts to incorporate in how she runs her business venture, Goop.

She said, "I've learned so much from my Black friends about ruthless self-acceptance and full love of self. And I think we as White women in this culture have a lot to learn from our Black sisters and the way in which they respect themselves. And I'm not sure exactly where that comes from...Keeping White women at odds with each other, in competition with one another, keeps the patriarchy strong."