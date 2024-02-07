Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

House Of The Dragon Star Milly Alcock Bags THIS Role in James Gunn's Superman Legacy?

Screen tests for Supergirl were held on Tuesday, January 23, given by Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly, the last two remaining actresses in the running.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Milly Alcock to star as Supergirl?
Milly Alcock to star as Supergirl? | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The makers of Supergirl are nearing the end of their search for one of the most prominent casting choices for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. Following the announcement last year that the new co-CEOs had officially hired David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult as the newest iterations of Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively, they are now on the hunt for the next Supergirl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two young actresses are in the final round of the casting of Supergirl

Milly Alcock, Meg Donnelly Screen Test in Atlanta

The Hollywood Reporter claims that screen tests for Supergirl were held on Tuesday, January 23, given by the two remaining actresses in the running. Milly Alcock, who is best known for playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and Meg Donnelly, who starred in Zombies on Disney Channel and voices the character in both recent and current DC animated films, underwent testing in Atlanta. Peter Safran and James Gunn, the heads of DC Studios, were also present.

 

What do we know about Supergirl? 

Supergirl will make her screen debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, but she will eventually star in her own film, Woman of Tomorrow. The script for Woman of Tomorrow is currently being worked on by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira, however, no director has been attached to the project as of yet, and no release date has been given.

Advertisement

 

The film, which is currently in development, is based on a Tom King-written comic book miniseries that was released in 2021 and 2022 and aimed to reimagine the character as more than just a female Superman. Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

27 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement