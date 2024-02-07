House Of The Dragon Star Milly Alcock Bags THIS Role in James Gunn's Superman Legacy?

Advertisement

The makers of Supergirl are nearing the end of their search for one of the most prominent casting choices for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. Following the announcement last year that the new co-CEOs had officially hired David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult as the newest iterations of Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively, they are now on the hunt for the next Supergirl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two young actresses are in the final round of the casting of Supergirl.

Milly Alcock, Meg Donnelly Screen Test in Atlanta

The Hollywood Reporter claims that screen tests for Supergirl were held on Tuesday, January 23, given by the two remaining actresses in the running. Milly Alcock, who is best known for playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and Meg Donnelly, who starred in Zombies on Disney Channel and voices the character in both recent and current DC animated films, underwent testing in Atlanta. Peter Safran and James Gunn, the heads of DC Studios, were also present.

What do we know about Supergirl?

Supergirl will make her screen debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, but she will eventually star in her own film, Woman of Tomorrow. The script for Woman of Tomorrow is currently being worked on by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira, however, no director has been attached to the project as of yet, and no release date has been given.

The film, which is currently in development, is based on a Tom King-written comic book miniseries that was released in 2021 and 2022 and aimed to reimagine the character as more than just a female Superman. Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year.