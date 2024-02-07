Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

House Of The Dragon Star Milly Alcock Lands Supergirl Role In James Gunn’s DC Universe

Milly Alcock will have her feature film debut in Superman: Legacy the next year. She joins a long list of other well-known comic book characters in the DCU.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Milly Alcock is the new Supergirl
Milly Alcock is the new Supergirl | Image:X
Milly Alcock, has defeated competitors like Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly to land the much sought-after position of Supergirl in the new DC Universe. The Australian actress, who rose to fame with her portrayal of young Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO's House of the Dragon, will have her feature film debut in Superman: Legacy the next year. She joins a long list of other well-known comic book characters, including David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. 

Milly Alcock to headline Supergirl movie

As per Variety, Alcock will portray the Woman of Steel in the upcoming James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Universe. She will play the lead role in the upcoming motion picture Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's DC comics run of the same name.

 

What do we know about Supergirl? 

Supergirl will make her screen debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, but she will eventually star in her own film, Woman of Tomorrow. The script for Woman of Tomorrow is currently being worked on by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira, however, no director has been attached to the project as of yet, and no release date has been given.

The film, which is currently in development, is based on a Tom King-written comic book miniseries that was released in 2021 and 2022 and aimed to reimagine the character as more than just a female Superman. Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

