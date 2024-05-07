Is Wonder Woman 3 Starring Gal Gadot Shelved? Patty Jenkins Answers

Advertisement

Patty Jenkins has moved from project to project since Wonder Woman 1984 came out in 2020, but she never actually went into production with any of these films. As a result, four years after her last movie's premiere, Jenkins is still working on new projects. The filmmaker recently shared an update on Wonder Woman 3 and said that the Gal Gadot-starrer will most likely never happen.

Did DC Studios scrap Wonder Woman 3?

When questioned about the status of the third installment of Wonder Woman 3 or whether it has been shelved, Jenkins said, "Yeah, for the time being, but probably easily forever." The director appeared on Max’s Talking Pictures Podcast, where she shared all the details. Asked if another director would take on the film, Jenkins said, “No, they’re not interested in doing any 'Wonder Woman' for the time being.”

“So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, and I started working on that, we talked about, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3, so we started a deal for that to happen,” she said.

What’s next for Patty Jenkins?

“When Wonder Woman 3 then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of Star Wars. So we will see what happens there. Who knows?”

Jenkins said that Lucasfilm has "a hard job in front of them of what’s the first movie they’re going to do. She added, “They have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on doing Rogue Squadron. We’ll see what happens. We need to get it to where we’re both super happy with it.” she added.

The filmmaker said she would “absolutely” be happy to direct a film in the Star Wars universe as she finds “something so beautiful in this world.” “If I can do something beautiful and do something that serves that audience, I would love to do it,” she added.

