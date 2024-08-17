sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:32 IST, August 17th 2024

Jack Russell, Lead Singer Of Band Great White Who Was Onstage During Horrific ’03 Concert fire, Dies

Jack Russell, lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White, has died at 63. Russell was fronting his band when 100 people died in a 2003 Rhode Island nightclub fire. His autobiography, The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative, confirms his death.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jack Russel
Jack Russel | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
