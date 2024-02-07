English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Jodie Foster Reveals Why Her Kids Thought She Worked As A Construction Worker: I Didn't Want Them...

Actress Jodie Foster recently revealed that she intentionally hid her career from her kids which eventually made them think she worked as a construction worker.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster file photo | Image:Jodie Foster/X
American actor and filmmaker Jodie Foster recently disclosed her decision to keep her acting career a secret from her sons during their formative years. The aim was to present herself to them as a normal person and steer away from the limelight of celebrity motherhood. Foster who is best known for her roles in iconic films like The Accused shared this aspect of her parenting journey on 'The View' talk show.

Why did Jodie Foster hide her career from her kids?

The 61-year-old shared her desire for her sons to perceive her as their mom first and shield them from potential confusion about her profession. During their early years, she went to great lengths to maintain the facade, with her sons believing she was a construction worker.

Jodie Foster | Image: IMDb

Even bringing her eldest son, Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster, to set when he was three gave him a clever narrative where he thought she was part of the construction crew. The Oscar-winning actress is also a mother to son Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster from her former partner Cydney Bernard.

Despite her and Charlie’s shared interest in the entertainment industry, Foster humorously mentioned that her sons have little inclination to watch her movies with her, especially films like "Nell" from 1995. Foster playfully joked about being worried about potential teasing from her sons if they were to watch certain movies together.

Jodie Foster in Panic Room (2002) | Image: IMDb

Jodie Foster’s kids remain uninterested in her filmography

However, they have shown support for their famous mother. Charlie made a rare appearance on The Tonight Show to cheer for Jodie Foster. Despite her occasional appearances in the public eye, Foster prefers keeping her family life, especially with her sons and her 2014 marriage to Alexandra Hedison, out of the spotlight.

Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs (1991) | Image: IMDb

Recently, Foster faced criticism for labelling Generation Z as "really annoying" at work, despite her own children being part of that generation. However, Foster clarified that she intended to extend assistance to young actresses, aiming to ease their professional journey.

With Inputs from ANI.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

