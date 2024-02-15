Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Flaunt Their Chemistry In New Photos

Advertisement

Renowned writer-director Todd Phillips took to social media to share an enticing glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel to his critically acclaimed film, Joker. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in lead roles. The director dropped a Valentine's day surprise for his fans by sharing a series of photos showing Arthur Fleck as he navigates a new love affair with famed villainess Harley Quinn.

Todd Phillips shares glimpse from the sets of Joker

“Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24,” wrote Todd as he shared the photos. The first photo spots the duo in darkness as a lone beam of light forms a heart shape around them. The second image shows Gaga using her nose to nuzzle Phoenix's as she sits behind the prison bar. The final picture shows Phoenix and Gaga dancing on a Gotham City rooftop as the moon shines bright right behind them.

More photos from the sets of Joker

This is not the first time that Todd has shared these photos. Earlier in December, the director shared a couple of photos showing both the lead actors. One of the photos transport the fans into the confines of Arkham Asylum, where Arthur Fleck is seen locked behind bars. This setting hints at the dark and intense atmosphere that is expected to unravel within the sequel, promising a continuation of the psychological depth explored in the first installment. The second image takes a dramatic turn, revealing Lady Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn gazing affectionately at the Joker. As speculation grows about the duo's romance and cruel partnership, the sequel is poised to delve into the intricacies of their relationship.

What do we know about Joker: Folie à Deux?

Todd Phillips has been vocal about the film's detachment from the broader DC Extended Universe and any upcoming projects, including Robert Pattinson's Batman or James Gunn's DC films. The director's vision emphasises creative freedom, having once proposed the idea of a DC Black label to allow diverse adaptations of DC characters without strict interconnection.

Joining Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux includes Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, along with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles.