Lady Gaga tryst with cinema, whilst she thrives in her music career, landed her the coveted role of the female lead in Todd Philips' Joker: Folie a Deux. She will be essaying the role of Harley Quinn. She had some reflections to share with respect to the same.

Lady Gaga reflects on her portrayal of Harley Quinn



In a recent interaction with Access Hollywood, Lady Gaga affirmed her faith in how she has approached the character of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux. The pop star and actress described her take on the role as unique to who she is. She said, "You know my version of Harley is mine and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters."

Though Lady Gaga has prior experience being in front of the camera, what was different about her portrayal of Harley Quinn was the nature of the character and the scope which it provided her with. She added, "I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Joker: Folie a Deux takes Arthur Fleck's story forward



Joker: Folie a Deux is the official sequel to Todd Philips' 2019 blockbuster Joker, which won Joaquin Phoenix his first ever Academy Award win for Best Actor, in lieu of his tortured portrayal of the titular character. Joker: Folie a Deux will start off right from where the first film ended, and this time around, will focus on the dark and twisted romance between Joker and Harley Quinn as they unleash rampage in their respective capacities.

Previous reports confirmed how the film will feature a plethora of reworked classic songs, to fit the premise of the film. The cast of the film also includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is slated for a release on October 9, this year.