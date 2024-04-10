×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Joker Folie A Deux Trailer Out, Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga Dance The Duet Of Madness

Todd Phillips released a trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, which brings Joaquin Phoenix back as the violent Arthur Fleck & introduces Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

Joker 2
Joker 2 | Image:X
The makers of Joker: Folie à Deux released its first trailer on Wednesday. The movie marks the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker and is joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Director Todd Phillips and the team had earlier teased that Joker sequel will be a musical and several instances in the trailer hint at the same.

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2 trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Joker 2 trailer introduces Harley Quinn as Arthur Fleck's partner in crime

Suffice it to say that it's madness galore in the first footage from Joker: Folie à Deux. While the tone of the film is largely the same as the first Joker movie, the introduction of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn adds an new dimension to the movie which will take the 'madness' to newer heights.

Lady Gaga in Joker 2 trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Quinn's eyes meet Fleck's at the Arkham asylum as he is being taken to the court, seemingly to stand trial for his crimes against the citizens of Gotham. It seems like Quinn will play a pivotal role in breaking Fleck out of the prison. Other details of the plot are under the wraps but Joker 2 trailer sets the tone for a violence to be unleased in Gotham city. 

The logline of the film reads, "He's not alone anymore." Joker 2 will release in cinema halls on October 4.  

Todd Phillips talks about Joker: Folie à Deux at CinemaCon at LA

Joker director Todd Phillips showed the audience a trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux,  which brings Joaquin Phoenix back as the violent and mentally ill Arthur Fleck and introduces Gaga’s Harley Quinn. Phillips thanked the exhibitors in the room for helping the first movie become such a big success. Addressing rumours that the sequel is a musical, Phillips said that he hasn’t referred to it as such. “It’s a movie where music is an essential element,” Phillips said. “To me that doesn’t veer very far from the first film," he added.  

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

