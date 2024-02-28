Advertisement

Controversy’s favourite child, rapper Kanye West has landed into another trouble.

He is being taken to court by the late Donna Summer's estate.

The late singer’s estate has alleged that he used a sample of the singer's hit song without permission, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Kanye, Ty Dolla $ign, Ye's record label, and more are allegedly being sued by the estate for using Donna's 1977 song ‘I Feel Love’, according to legal documents.

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper released his first album in his ‘Vultures 1’ compilation earlier this month. Donna's estate claims that the album's song ‘Good (Don't Die)’ included vocals of the late disco diva after the estate "explicitly denied" them permission, according to the suit.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Bruce Sudano is listed in the court documents the Executor of the Estate of Donna Summer. The document said he "seeks to protect Summer's musical legacy that made her the undisputed 'Queen of Disco’.”

"Sumer's estate, however, wanted no association with West's controversial history and specifically rejected West's proposed use of Summer's 'I Feel Love'," the suit reads.

The lawsuit goes on to state that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, legal name Tyrone William Griffin Jr., "arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal" the song.

However, plagiarising a song is not something new for Kanye. Earlier, he was slammed by Ozzy Osbourne shortly after his album was released.

Ozzy claimed on social media that Kanye used his band Black Sabbath's song ‘War Pigs’ without permission on the ‘Vultures’ album.

He wrote a scathing post in all capital letters on Instagram slamming Kanye for using the song.

"Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'War Pig' from the US Festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Ozzy wrote.

"He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man,” he added.