Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick Join Hands For A New Film After Two Decades

Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are heading back to the big screen together. They will co-star in the upcoming movie titled Connescence.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kevin and Kyra
Kevin and Kyra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are heading back to the big screen together. The couple, who celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary together back in September, will co-star in the upcoming movie Connescence.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick join hands after 20 years

The movie will mark Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's first film together since 2004, when the couple appeared together in two films: Cavedweller and The Woodsman, reports People magazine.

 

Connescence is written and directed by Michael J. Weithorn, a longtime writer, director and producer who is best known for creating the CBS Kevin James sitcom The King of Queens. Deadline was the first to report the news. Outside his work in television, Weithorn last directed a feature film with 2010's A Little Help.

Who more do we know about Connescence?

As per People, Weithorn's latest movie stars Bacon, 65, as a security guard named Stan, who meets Sedgwick's character Cynthia after he stops an attempted robbery at her home.

 

"From this chance encounter grows a charged and dynamic friendship – first as late-night text sessions filled with humour and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives," reads the synopsis, as per Deadline.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script," the couple shared in a statement with the outlet.

While Bacon and Sedgwick, 58, have not acted together onscreen in 20 years, the pair have worked on different movies each have directed. Sedgwick starred in Bacon's feature directorial debut with 2005's Loverboy, and Bacon returned the favour when she made her own feature directorial debut in 2022 with the movie Space Oddity.

 

"It's great working with your family, and it's complicated working with your family," Sedgwick told People of working with her family on ‘Space Oddity’ in March 2023.

"But you know no one's going anywhere, so that's kind of nice. You can struggle through it and puzzle through it together,” she added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:26 IST

