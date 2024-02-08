English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Kristen Stewart Says She Loves The ‘Gothic, Gay Inclination’ of Twilight

Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight film franchise, opened up about her evolving perspective on the franchise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Twilight
A still from Twilight | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight film franchise, opened up about her evolving perspective on the franchise, which premiered over 15 years ago. Stewart, now 33, expressed her view that Twilight possesses "a very Gothic, gay inclination" that she appreciates. Reflecting on her role alongside co-stars Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson, she emphasised the subtlety and hidden nature of the potential queerness in the film.

A still from Twilight | Image: IMDb

 

Kristen Stewart highlights the irony of Twilight

During an interview with Variety, Kristen Stewart highlighted the irony that the Twilight series, known for its romantic relationships and vampire lore, was written by a Mormon woman, Stephenie Meyer. Stewart characterised the narrative as being about "oppression" and the desire for something destructive, describing it as a "Gothic, gay inclination" that resonates with her.

Advertisement
A still from Twilight | Image: IMDb

 

She said, "It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love."

Advertisement

Twilight, centered around the love triangle between Bella Swan, Edward Cullen (Pattinson), and Jacob (Lautner), delves into themes of love, identity, and transformation. While the series primarily explores heterosexual relationships, Stewart suggests a hidden layer of queerness that she can now perceive with hindsight.

A still from Twilight | Image: IMDb

 

Evolution of Bella Swan’s journey

Twilight follows Bella's journey from a teenage girl struggling to fit in to her transformation into a vampire. Stewart noted the complexity of Bella's emotions, especially as she navigates her feelings for both Edward and Jacob.

Advertisement

Stewart told Variety of any potential queerness in the film, "I can only see it now." She further said, "I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating." The actress believes that the potential queerness in the narrative was present from the beginning but became more apparent over time.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement