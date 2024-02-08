Advertisement

Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight film franchise, opened up about her evolving perspective on the franchise, which premiered over 15 years ago. Stewart, now 33, expressed her view that Twilight possesses "a very Gothic, gay inclination" that she appreciates. Reflecting on her role alongside co-stars Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson, she emphasised the subtlety and hidden nature of the potential queerness in the film.

A still from Twilight | Image: IMDb

Kristen Stewart highlights the irony of Twilight

During an interview with Variety, Kristen Stewart highlighted the irony that the Twilight series, known for its romantic relationships and vampire lore, was written by a Mormon woman, Stephenie Meyer. Stewart characterised the narrative as being about "oppression" and the desire for something destructive, describing it as a "Gothic, gay inclination" that resonates with her.

She said, "It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love."

Twilight, centered around the love triangle between Bella Swan, Edward Cullen (Pattinson), and Jacob (Lautner), delves into themes of love, identity, and transformation. While the series primarily explores heterosexual relationships, Stewart suggests a hidden layer of queerness that she can now perceive with hindsight.

Evolution of Bella Swan’s journey

Twilight follows Bella's journey from a teenage girl struggling to fit in to her transformation into a vampire. Stewart noted the complexity of Bella's emotions, especially as she navigates her feelings for both Edward and Jacob.

Stewart told Variety of any potential queerness in the film, "I can only see it now." She further said, "I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating." The actress believes that the potential queerness in the narrative was present from the beginning but became more apparent over time.