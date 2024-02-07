English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Lashana Lynch Unsure About Returning As Agent 007 In Next James Bond Movie

Lashana Lynch played the role of Nomi, a character assigned the 007 codename after James Bond retired from the secret service in No Time to Die.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lashana Lynch, the actress who was being suggested as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond, has denied her association with the role. While she played the role of Nomi, a character assigned the 007 codename after Bond retired from the secret service in No Time to Die, Lynch says that she only signed up for that one movie. She even questioned whether fans would want a female in the famous part.

Lashana Lynch signed only one James Bond film

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, when asked about her chances of becoming Bond, Lynch said, "Do you think people really want that? Do you think people are ready for that? I signed up for one movie. I did one, I literally don't know anything about the next one. I've not had a conversation. So yeah... it's in their hands. It's in the franchise's hands." 

 

Lashana Lynch on her return to spy film 

Meanwhile, the actress shared that she would be willing to perform the next Bond theme after getting the chance to showcase her singing talents in the biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love', in which she stars as the reggae icon's wife Rita Marley, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

She said, “Oh my gosh - could you let them know! I can write a tune or two and do that. Yeah, yeah, sure. I'd be down. I'd be down. That's a great ... great idea. That is. Now I'm like, 'OK, now I must write that down to make sure (Bond producer) Barbara Broccoli knows.”

 

Lynch previously argued that the Bond franchise will continue to have a huge following, regardless of whether a man or woman plays the character.

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News30 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement