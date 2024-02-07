Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:40 IST
Lashana Lynch Unsure About Returning As Agent 007 In Next James Bond Movie
Lashana Lynch played the role of Nomi, a character assigned the 007 codename after James Bond retired from the secret service in No Time to Die.
Lashana Lynch, the actress who was being suggested as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond, has denied her association with the role. While she played the role of Nomi, a character assigned the 007 codename after Bond retired from the secret service in No Time to Die, Lynch says that she only signed up for that one movie. She even questioned whether fans would want a female in the famous part.
Lashana Lynch signed only one James Bond film
In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, when asked about her chances of becoming Bond, Lynch said, "Do you think people really want that? Do you think people are ready for that? I signed up for one movie. I did one, I literally don't know anything about the next one. I've not had a conversation. So yeah... it's in their hands. It's in the franchise's hands."
Lashana Lynch on her return to spy film
Meanwhile, the actress shared that she would be willing to perform the next Bond theme after getting the chance to showcase her singing talents in the biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love', in which she stars as the reggae icon's wife Rita Marley, reports aceshowbiz.com.
She said, “Oh my gosh - could you let them know! I can write a tune or two and do that. Yeah, yeah, sure. I'd be down. I'd be down. That's a great ... great idea. That is. Now I'm like, 'OK, now I must write that down to make sure (Bond producer) Barbara Broccoli knows.”
Lynch previously argued that the Bond franchise will continue to have a huge following, regardless of whether a man or woman plays the character.
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:40 IST
