×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet Starrer Titanic’s Controversial Door Sold For ₹5 Crore In Auction

The iconic Titanic controversial door sold for ₹5 crore at the auction and was the event's highest-selling item, among 16 total props.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Titanic door
The Titanic door | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The wooden slab that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hang onto in the last scene of filmmaker James Cameron’s 1997 film ‘Titanic’ has fetched over Rs 5 crore ($718,750) at an auction. Heritage Auctions announced that its recent Treasures From Planet Hollywood auction collected Rs 1,56,80,000 ($15.68) million in total, reports people.com.

Other props sold at auction

Movie props that were sold at the auction included Harrison Ford's bullwhip from 1984's 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', the axe Jack Nicholson wielded in 1980's 'The Shining' and, the piece of balsa wood. While the prop item is referred to as the "floating door" by fans of the movie, the item is actually "part of the door frame just above the (ship’s) first-class lounge entrance," as per the auction.

 

Controversial 'Titanic' door sells for more than $718K at auction – The New 100.3 Chicago

 

The iconic prop sold for Rs 5 crore ($718,750) at the auction and turned out to be the event's highest-selling item, among 16 total props that sold for more than Rs 80 lakhs ($100,000). The wooden door was not the only prop from Cameron's film made available at the auction. A prototype of the same piece of wood sold for Rs 1,04,21,200 ($125,000), while the wheel used for the boat in the movie sold for Rs 1,66,74,030 ($200,000).

Advertisement

The dress Winslet wore in the film's final scene as her character Rose and DiCaprio's character Jack descend into the water, sold for Rs 99,00,205 ($118,750), while a telegraph prop used in the film sold for Rs 67,73,824 ($81,250) per a release.

 

Titanic | Kate Winslet flotsam sells at auction for over $700,000 | Film Stories

 

What is the Titanic door controversy?

The wooden prop used in the film has long been the subject of fan debate over whether DiCaprio and Winslet's characters could have both stayed afloat on top of the slab of wood.

The information included within Heritage Auctions' website reads that the slab of wood is "based on the most famous complete piece of debris salvaged from" the real-life April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

2 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

5 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

6 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

8 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

9 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

9 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

11 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

11 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

13 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

14 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

14 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

15 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

17 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

19 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

19 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

21 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

22 minutes ago
Denim

Denim Alternatives

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo