sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:37 IST, September 14th 2024

Lil Wayne Hurt After Kendrick Lamar Picked Over Him As Super Bowl Halftime Headliner

Over the years, Lil Wayne has been vocal about his desire to perform during halftime of the NFL's championship game, which will be held at the Caesars Superdome on February 9.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lil Wayne performs during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour
Lil Wayne performs during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:37 IST, September 14th 2024