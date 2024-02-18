Advertisement

Madame Web, which debuted in theatres on February 16, is showing no signs of strength at the box office. If the recent numbers are to be believed, it might not even make $20 million by the end of this weekend. The film centers on various villains from the Spider-Man comics and is only tangentially related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, forming their own continuity in the process. The franchise features Jared Leto's Morbius, the 2018 hit Venom and its follow-up Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter.

Madame Web’s 2-day box office collection

Madame Web had a lackluster opening of $6.05 million. Deadline reports that on its second day in theaters, Sony Pictures' film earned a pitiful $2.15 million. That represents a -64% decline in its earnings. The Dakota Johnson starrer is expected to bring in $26.8 million throughout the extended Christmas season. With Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the title warrior, Sony plans to try again in August.

What is Madame Web about?

Madame Web is the story of Cassandra, played by Dakota, a woman who begins to have strange visions about a serial killer. Eventually, and as explained in the trailer, she discovers that these are not hallucinations but rather visions of the future and that she will have in her hands along with the fate of three young women who are being pursued by a criminal.

Advertisement

The film, directed by SJ Clarkson, will be the first superhero movie of 2024 and will apparently be looking to introduce the idea of ​​the multiverse to the franchise that Venom started. It will be following three other big banner releases that have fared well for Marvel studios. Madame Web comes after the release of Tom Hardy-led Venom which released in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage which released in 2021 and Jared Leto’s Morbius which released last year.