Margot Robbie recently opened up about her pre-shooting jitters, describing a familiar pattern of self-doubt that precedes every movie she takes on. In an exclusive interview with Los Angeles Times, Margot Robbie shared that she had a crisis before Barbie. She even had a discussion about it with Barbie director Great Gerwig.

Margot Robbie opens up about her challenges before Barbie

During the interview, Margot Robbie revealed that she went to Greta Gerwig's house and had a "crisis." She said, "I went to Greta’s house and had that crisis. I’d spent years trying to get this movie going. And suddenly we’re going to shoot the thing. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I dunno how to do this.’"

Robbie said when she went to Greta's home that time and the "panic was palpable and debilitating,"

Greta Gerwig, the writer-director of Barbie, shared her perspective on the actor's crisis, likening it to the writer's equivalent of facing a blank page. She recalled, "I have a distinct memory of Margot coming over to my house before we started shooting and having a bit of an actor crisis: ‘How am I doing this?’"

Margot Robbie breaks silence over Oscars snub

Margot Robbie is "not sad" about her lack of Oscar nomination for Barbie. The 33-year-old actress starred as the iconic Mattel doll alongside Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken in Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster.

While her co-star received a nod for Best Supporting Actor and the movie is up for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards, both she and the film's director missed out on a nomination, reports Female First UK.

But Margot admitted that she feels so "blessed" in the first place, although she believes that moviemaker Greta, 40, should have been nominated.

Speaking as part of a panel at a SAG screening of Barbie, she said: "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed. Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

As per Female First UK, upon its release in July 2023, Barbie pulled in almost $1.5 billion at the box office whilst its competitor Oppenheimer - which leads the way with a total of 13 nominations - made just over $950 million.

(With inputs from IANS)