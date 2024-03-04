English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Mean Girls Actor Avantika Talks About Indian Women 'Shining Their Light In Hollywood'

Avantika joins the ranks of female actors with an Indian connection, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel), Simone Ashely (Bridgerton), and Ambika Mod.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Avantika Vandanapu
Avantika Vandanapu | Image:avantika/Instagram
Mean Girls star Avantika recently opened up about how South Asian women have been taking centre stage globally. In an interview with PTI, Avantika said that women from Indian original taking lead roles in series like Bridgerton and One Day was long overdue. Meanwhile, Mean Girls is not Avantika's first acting gig, the actress made her debut with Brahmotsavam (Telugu) in 2016.

A file photo of Avantika | Image: X

 

Avantika feels amazing after Indian women shine bright in Hollywood

Avantika joins the ranks of female actors with an Indian connection, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel), Simone Ashely (Bridgerton), and Ambika Mod (One Day). "It has been a long time coming considering we are a large population with so many incredibly, beautiful, and talented women. It was time that a community of 1.5 billion people was represented on the global (stage)," the actor told PTI in an interview.

A file photo of Avantika | Image: X

 

Crediting the women paved the way for actors like her to come up, Avantika said she and her contemporaries hope to do similar for "future generation of South Asian women" so things are a bit easier for them. "It’s amazing that Indian women have kind of been able to shine their light in Hollywood… I feel honoured to be a part of this legacy," she added.

A file photo of Avantika | Image: X

 

What made Avantika love cinema?

Growing up on films such as Matilda and 3 Idiots, which she described as a heartfelt portrayal of the human condition, propelled Avantika’s love for cinema."Matilda shaped my interest in wanting to be in films. 3 Idiots is a classic, it was such a big film for me. I am inspired by heartfelt movies that feel like a true representation of what it means to be human and what it means to live," Avantika said.

Mean Girls is a modern twist to the classic 2004 film. The film follows Cady Heron as she joins The Plastics – helmed by Regina George, Gretchen, and Karen.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

