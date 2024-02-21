English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Says Greta Gerwig's Barbie Convinced Him To Host Again, Here's Why

In a recent interview, Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he was not sure of his return to Oscars 2024 until he saw Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel | Image:Instagram
The 96th Academy Awards is set to witness the return of late-night talk show star Jimmy Kimmel as the host, marking his fourth stint at the prestigious Oscars. Kimmel's return was confirmed by the Academy, generating anticipation for an entertaining show. However, the host revealed that he was not sure of his return until he saw Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. 

What forced Jimmy Kimmel to return to Oscars?

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kimmel said, “I did not think I would ever do it again.” He further added, “I did two of them, and they went well — something crazy happened at one of them with a story I’ll have for the rest of my life.” Speaking about what changed his mind, he said, “I am sitting in a movie theater watching Barbie and thinking, ‘Well, maybe I’ll do this again, because at least I have a point of reference with everyone.” 

Reflecting on why he returned to host in 2023, Kimmel said he was swayed by Top Gun: Maverick. “I knew there was a movie that people had seen, and it just makes the job easier.”

File photo of Jimmy Kimmel | Image: Instagram 

Jimmy Kimmel’s reaction 

Jimmy Kimmel is quite excited to host the Oscars for the fourth time. "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said in a statement. McNearney added that she’s "especially honoured to be part of the Oscars team this year." Moreover, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joins as an executive producer. Her previous work on the 2023 event garnered an Emmy nomination, adding to the anticipation for next year's broadcast.

File photo of Jimmy Kimmel | Image: Instagram

The Academy's CEO, Bill Kramer, and President, Janet Yang, expressed their delight in welcoming back Kimmel and McNearney. Highlighting their shared passion for films and dedication to delivering an engaging show, they expressed gratitude for the duo's creativity and collaboration.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 08:46 IST

