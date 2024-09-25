Published 18:55 IST, September 25th 2024
Oscars 2025: Shahana Goswami Starrer Santosh Enters 97th Acamedy Awards Race After Laapataa Ladies
Oscars 2025: The United Kingdom has submitted Shahana Goswami film Santosh for the Academy Awards. The film will compete against Laapata Ladies among others.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahana Goswami's Santosh submitted for Oscars by the UK | Image: IMDb
