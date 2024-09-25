sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |

Published 18:55 IST, September 25th 2024

Oscars 2025: Shahana Goswami Starrer Santosh Enters 97th Acamedy Awards Race After Laapataa Ladies

Oscars 2025: The United Kingdom has submitted Shahana Goswami film Santosh for the Academy Awards. The film will compete against Laapata Ladies among others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shahana Goswami's Santosh submitted for Oscars by the UK
Shahana Goswami's Santosh submitted for Oscars by the UK | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:22 IST, September 25th 2024