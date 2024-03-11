Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel, who will present the Oscars for the fourth time on March 11, opened up about his thoughts on Jo Koy's controversial 2024 Golden Globes performance. The late-night host explained why there was such backlash over Koy's hosting stint and expressed his belief that the comic should be given another chance. Kimmel argued that Koy will likely not make the same mistakes again if he’s given another shot at hosting.

Jimmy Kimmel wants to give Jo Koy a second chance

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel said that Koy ought to be given a chance to rebuild his reputation in the business and put the lessons he took from the previous criticism to use. He said, “I don't have a say in Golden Globes programming, but I think they should give Jo Koy another chance to host next year. He's learned a lot, and he's funny. It would be a positive move for everyone."

Talking about his own hosting gig for Oscars, Kimmel said he's not too worried about insulting the audience as it’s his fourth go around.

"I have such a fear of standing in front of a quiet audience," he continued, “but as far as people being mad, I don't necessarily operate that way. I'm not interested in hurting anyone's feelings, but sometimes some people are more sensitive than others and you just have to accept that.”

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin on Jo Koy’s hosting gig

Kimmel is one of the many voices that have spoken their opinions about Koy's jokes, which have drawn criticism, and his historic hosting role as the second Asian person to lead the ceremony from the stage.

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin, two actor-comedians who have hosted a variety of shows themselves, complimented him on the performance although acknowledging that playing to an awards room can be challenging.