English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Paul Anderson Fined For Possession Of Drugs, Lawyer Says Peaky Blinders Star Was Trying To Please...

Paul Anderson, famously known for his role as Arthur Shelby in the series Peaky Blinder, was recently fined for drug possession.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Paul Anderson, famously known for his role as Arthur Shelby in the series Peaky Blinder, was recently fined for drug possession. According to the Guardian, the 48-year-old actor had class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines, and two class c prescription substances on him. The actor was charged for the same. On Thursday, during the court hearing at Highbury Corner magistrate court, the actor pleaded guilty to all four charges, leading to a total fine of 1,345 euros. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Why Paytm shares are surging today

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Launches Extensive Public Outreach; 64 Public Darbars Planned

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement