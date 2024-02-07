Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST
Paul Anderson Fined For Possession Of Drugs, Lawyer Says Peaky Blinders Star Was Trying To Please...
Paul Anderson, famously known for his role as Arthur Shelby in the series Peaky Blinder, was recently fined for drug possession.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Paul Anderson | Image:IMDb
Paul Anderson, famously known for his role as Arthur Shelby in the series Peaky Blinder, was recently fined for drug possession. According to the Guardian, the 48-year-old actor had class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines, and two class c prescription substances on him. The actor was charged for the same. On Thursday, during the court hearing at Highbury Corner magistrate court, the actor pleaded guilty to all four charges, leading to a total fine of 1,345 euros.
Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
World4 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Why Paytm shares are surging todayBusiness News14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.