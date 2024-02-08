Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Paul Mescal Is Not Chasing 'Megastardom', Will Be 'Profoundly Depressed' If It Were To Come His Way

While Paul Mescal is eager to star in worthy projects, he is not chasing 'megastardom' for fear of turning boring. The actor will next be seen in Gladiator 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

While most who enter the showbiz space in the capacity of an actor, are not only looking to encounter fame, but fully ready to embrace it, there are also those who act simply to honour their talent for the artform. While fame may have a lot to offer for those with public careers, its pitfalls are many and deep. All Of Us Strangers star Paul Mescal has a strong reflection to share on the same.

Advertisement

Paul Mescal does not want megastardom


Paul Mescal, who was just seen in awards circuit frontrunner, All Of Us Strangers, will next be seen in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 - easily one of the biggest global projects of this year. When asked what he expects his biggest takeaway from featuring in the film to be, Mescal opened a pandora's box regarding his reflections on fame.

Advertisement


Speaking to Sunday Times Culture magazine, he said, "I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naive. Is it just that more people will stop you on the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true. I’ll have an answer next year, but if (Galdiator 2) impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot." Mescal further joked how he would probably have to then pick an "obtuse" under the radar project to bring back some "balance" in his life.

Advertisement

Paul Mescal wants to preserve the authenticity of cinema


Paul Mescal also reflected on how several casting gigs are weighing in actors' social media following as a marker for what they can bring to project at hand. Calling 'content' a "filthy" word, Mescal further expressed being "scared" for the future of acting as it is being increasingly equated with social media stardom. 

Advertisement


He said, "I’m not being snobby, but there are two concurrent industries. One that works with a lack of care and artistic integrity. Go nuts, make stuff with Instagram followers as a factor, whatever… but the other is what’s always been there, the craft of film-making, directing, lighting and production design. That keeps artists alive. And audiences want to be challenged."

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement