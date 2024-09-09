Published 22:37 IST, September 9th 2024
Peaky Blinders Film Is Going To Be Epic: Barry Keoghan Teases Cillian Murphy Strarrer
Barry Keoghan will star along with Cillian Murphy, who is reprising his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby from the 2013 drama series Peaky Blinders.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Peaky Blinders is a gangster series starring Cillian Murphy | Image: IMDb
