Priyanka Chopra Doubles Up As Mom And Actress On Heads Of States Set In France | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra has resumed work and has shared photos from the shoot on social media. The actress shared a series of photos from the film shoot for which her daughter Malti Marie Chopra accompanied her. The actress, along with her family, was recently in India for a short trip. Priyanka and Malti are now in France for the shoot of Heads of State.

Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scenes from the movie Heads of State

On April 12, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the sets of her movie Heads Of State. However, what caught the eye of social media users was the presence of Priyanka’s toddler Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She shared the photos from her trip to France.

In the first photo, Priyanka shared a mirror selfie from inside her trailer van. She then shared a photo of the script and shot schedule from Heads Of State. In the third photo, the actress struck a pose while Malti while she held a mock camera. She shared some other pictures from the sets of her movie as well. Priyanka also shared a glimpse of the time she spent with her daughter,

All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's India visit

Priyanka started her India vacation by attending a Bulgari event in Mumbai followed by a Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani. The next day, Nick landed in the country and later that day, a couple was snapped outside Farhan Akhtar's house. After completing her work commitments, she, along with his family, visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, followed by a Holi party in Noida along with her Chopra clan. She also attended the birthday bash of her cousin Mannara Chopra in Mumbai where she arrived in a white ensemble. She concluded her India trip with her brother Siddharth and Neelam's roka ceremony.

Advertisement