Published 19:57 IST, August 4th 2024
Priyanka Chopra Wraps Shooting For Next Hollywood Film The Bluff
The Bluff will feature the actor in the role of a former female pirate. The Prime Video film hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
