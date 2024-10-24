Published 14:04 IST, October 24th 2024
Ron Ely, Actor Who Played Tarzan In The 1960s, Dies At 86
While Ron Ely was not quite as well-known as Johnny Weismuller, the Olympic swimmer who played Tarzan in movies in the 1930s and 1940s, Ely helped form the image of the shirtless, loincloth-wearing character further immortalized by Disney.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Actor Ron Ely is no more | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:04 IST, October 24th 2024