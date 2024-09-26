Published 23:54 IST, September 26th 2024
Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Who Is American Rapper Accused Of Serious Sexual Crimes?
Diddy is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. His arrest in New York comes amid a series of civil suits.
- Entertainment News
- 8 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Who Is American Rapper Accused Of Serious Sexual Crimes? | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 8 min read
Advertisement
23:48 IST, September 26th 2024