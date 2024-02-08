English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift were discussing Timothee-Kylie in viral Golden Globes video?

Golden Globes were held on January 7, IST. A video of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez gossiping at the award event went viral on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift | Image:Golden Globes/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held on January 7 IST in California. The awards commemorate excellence in cinema, television and limited series. A particular video from the event garnered the attention of social media users. In the short clip, Selena Gomez could be seen walking upto the pop star and her good friend Taylor Swift and saying something to her. The Lover hitmaker’s reaction went viral on social media. Netizens speculated that the two friends were discussing Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. However, a new report reveals the apparent truth. 

What is the viral video of Talyor Swift and Selena Gomez from Golden Globes? 

During the award ceremony, one camera caught Selena Gomez whispering something in Taylor’s ear that shocked the singer-songwriter. The video of the two friends discussing their secret revelations took social media by a storm. Fans conjectured that Selena mentioned in the video that she had asked Timothée to take a picture, but that he declined when his girlfriend Kylie said no. 

The video gained further momentum because of the history between Selena and Kylie Jenner, who is now dating Timothee Chalamet. The singer and the model are reported to not share a cordial relationship. 

What is the truth behind the Taylor-Selena video? 

Hours after the video went viral on social media, sources close to the singers clarified the truth to People magazine. The source told the magazine that Selena never spoke to Timothee Chalamet at the event. The same was confirmed by a source to ENews as well. The source informed, “It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo," a source with knowledge of the situation. She never saw them."

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at The Golden Globe Awards | Image: Golden Globes/X

The source also added that Selena immediately left with her boyfriend Benny Blanco after mingling with her friend Taylor Swift. 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement