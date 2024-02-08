Advertisement

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held on January 7 IST in California. The awards commemorate excellence in cinema, television and limited series. A particular video from the event garnered the attention of social media users. In the short clip, Selena Gomez could be seen walking upto the pop star and her good friend Taylor Swift and saying something to her. The Lover hitmaker’s reaction went viral on social media. Netizens speculated that the two friends were discussing Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. However, a new report reveals the apparent truth.

What is the viral video of Talyor Swift and Selena Gomez from Golden Globes?

During the award ceremony, one camera caught Selena Gomez whispering something in Taylor’s ear that shocked the singer-songwriter. The video of the two friends discussing their secret revelations took social media by a storm. Fans conjectured that Selena mentioned in the video that she had asked Timothée to take a picture, but that he declined when his girlfriend Kylie said no.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

The video gained further momentum because of the history between Selena and Kylie Jenner, who is now dating Timothee Chalamet. The singer and the model are reported to not share a cordial relationship.

What is the truth behind the Taylor-Selena video?

Hours after the video went viral on social media, sources close to the singers clarified the truth to People magazine. The source told the magazine that Selena never spoke to Timothee Chalamet at the event. The same was confirmed by a source to ENews as well. The source informed, “It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo," a source with knowledge of the situation. She never saw them."

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at The Golden Globe Awards | Image: Golden Globes/X

The source also added that Selena immediately left with her boyfriend Benny Blanco after mingling with her friend Taylor Swift.