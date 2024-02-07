Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Sofia Vergara, Lionel Messi Dine With Friends At Miami Steak House - Photo Goes Viral

Actress Sofia Vergara and football star Lionel Messi enjoyed a star-studded dinner at Papi Steak in Miami. The duo was accompanied by Inter Miami CF teammates.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sofia Vergara and Lionel Messi
Sofia Vergara and Lionel Messi | Image:Sofia Vergara and Lionel Messi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara and football star Lionel Messi were joined by friends for a night out at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida. In the glamorous Miami gathering, the group included Messi's Inter Miami teammates and their spouses, creating a star-studded affair.

Sofia Vergara and Lionel Messi enjoy dinner in Miami with friends

The rendezvous saw Sofia Vergara donning a stylish black lace corset and peplum leather midi-skirt, while Lionel Messi opted for a casual yet fashionable ensemble. Inter Miami CF teammates, including Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, accompanied by their wives, joined the celebrity-packed dinner at the popular Miami hotspot.

Sofia Vergara and Lionel Messi enjoy dinner in Miami with friends I Image: X / Sofia Vergara

Capturing the moment, the group shared a joyful photo in front of the restaurant's bar, showcasing the camaraderie and lively spirits of the evening. Sofia Vergara later shared glimpses of the night on her Instagram, expressing the vibrant atmosphere of Miami.

Sofia Vergara's take on NYC and single life

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Vergara revealed her plans to spend more time in New York City, emphasizing the vibrant energy and diverse dating options. Acknowledging her single status, she mentioned the appeal of the city's atmosphere and culinary offerings, signaling a shift in her social focus.

Sofia Vergara's take on NYC and single life I Image: IMDb

Sofia Vergara's outing in Miami follows her recent acknowledgment of singlehood. Her decision to explore the dynamic scene in New York suggests a new chapter post-split. The star's presence at Papi Steak, alongside global football icon Messi, adds a touch of glamour to their shared Miami experience. The gathering at Papi Steak not only brought together Hollywood and football royalty but also showcased the lively social scene in Miami. Sofia Vergara's evolving post-split plans, combined with moments of shared joy with friends, offer a glimpse into the actress's adventurous and vibrant lifestyle.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:33 IST

