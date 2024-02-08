English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 01:34 IST

Sofia Vergara’s witty reply to Spanish TV host goes viral | WATCH

A few years ago, Vergara had faced a similar situation on Ellen DeGeneres show when she defended herself against incessant mockery for her accent.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sofia Vergara at this year's Golden Globes
Sofia Vergara at this year's Golden Globes | Image:Instagram/Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara is one of the most popular Television actress of 21st century, thanks to her work in the iconic sitcom Modern Family. However, the actress has often found herself as the punching bag for her accent. During one such recent interaction, Sofia Vergara gave a strong clapback to a TV host in a video clip which is now going viral.

Sofia Vergara file image | Image: Instagram/Sofia Vergara

How many Emmys did you win, Vergara asked the host

Earlier this week, Vergara had made an appearance on a Spanish talk show El Hormigueo, which is hosted by famous TV anchor Pablo Motos.  During the conversation, just when Vergara was enthusiastically describing her experience of working in the show when Motos pejoratively asked her to repeat the name of the show.

Vergara was quick to catch on the condescending tone, and was equally witty in her comeback. The Modern Family actress instantly quipped, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah. How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?” The audience immediately erupted into laugher and claps, as Vergara basked in the glory.

Modern Family premiered in 2009

Around 9 years ago, Sofia Vergara faced a similar situation during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show when she defended herself against incessant mockery of her accent.

Modern Family, which is one of the most popular and binge-watched TV shows globally, had its season 1 premiere in 2009. The show was met with instant resonation, and Modern Family went on to have a successful run for another 11 seasons.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

