Veteran actor Brian Cox has called Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Ridley Scott's Napoleon 'truly terrible’. The actor, who recently played media mogul Logan Roy in Emmy Winning Show Succession, said the historical drama was not up to the mark.

Brian Cox criticises Joaquin Phoenix's performance

''It's terrible,'' Cox said at London's HistFest, according to British outlet The Evening Standard. ''A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don't know what he was thinking.”

Phoenix played Napoleon Bonaparte in the Oscar-nominated historical drama directed by Scott and written by David Scarpa, released last November. The Oscar winner starred opposite Vanessa Kirby as Josephine de Beauharnais, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, and Ben Miles as Armand de Caulaincourt.

I would have played Napoleon a lot better, says Brian Cox

In his conversation with moderator Clive Myrie, Cox said of Napoleon’s lead role, “I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that." He added that the blame was on Phoenix, adding, “I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him” as the film’s helmer. Cox said, “I think he’s well-named. Joaquin… whack-een... whacky. It’s a sort of whacky performance."

With regards to the historical accuracy of Napoleon and other epics like it, Cox reportedly said, “You can say it’s good drama. No – it’s lies.” He also called the 1995 Best Picture Oscar winner 'Braveheart' as “a load of nonsense”, adding that director-star Mel Gibson “was wonderful, but it’s a load of lies".

(with inputs from IANS)