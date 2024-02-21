Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:38 IST

The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Aka Big Keith Dies At 50, Co-star Ricky Gervais Mourns His Passing

Actor Ewen MacIntosh who was best known for playing Keith in Ricky Gervais’ The Office has passed away at the age of 50.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ewen MacIntosh
Ewen MacIntosh | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Actor Ewen MacIntosh who was best known for playing Keith in Ricky Gervais’ The Office has passed away at the age of 50. Ricky Gervais took to his X handle and wrote, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

41 minutes ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

an hour ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

an hour ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

an hour ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

19 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

19 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

19 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

19 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

19 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

19 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ayushmann, Bhumi Glam Up In Inside Photo From Rakul-Jackky's Sangeet

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Aka Big Keith Dies At 50

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. TANCET 2024 admit card to be released at 3.30 pm today

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. Coal likely to exceed capex target for FY23-24

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Crosses ₹350 Crore Mark - Week-wise Collection of Hrithik's Film

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo