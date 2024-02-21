Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:38 IST
The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Aka Big Keith Dies At 50, Co-star Ricky Gervais Mourns His Passing
Actor Ewen MacIntosh who was best known for playing Keith in Ricky Gervais’ The Office has passed away at the age of 50.
Ewen MacIntosh | Image:File
Actor Ewen MacIntosh who was best known for playing Keith in Ricky Gervais’ The Office has passed away at the age of 50. Ricky Gervais took to his X handle and wrote, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”
