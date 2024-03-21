×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Will Smith Says He Read The Quran 'Cover To Cover' During Ramadan

Will Smith last featured in Emancipation. The actor had previously been in the news for his Oscar-winning work in King Richard, marred by the ceremony fiasco.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Will Smith
Will Smith | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Will Smith is looking inwards. The actor, who will next be seen in Bad Boys Ride or Die, is using his personal time to introspect, something which has seen him turn towards religion and spirituality. 

Will Smith says he has read The Quran


Will Smith recently marked an appearance on the Big Time Podcast. His chat with Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb saw the actor share how he has increasingly found himself turning to holy books. 

He shared, "You know the last two years of my life have been a difficult time and my attention turned inward. And I was just talking to someone earlier about how I read all the holy books. I read the Quran. I read the Quran cover to cover during Ramadan this year (2023). This is the spiritual-seeking phase of my life. This is the period of my life that I am trying to cultivate as wide, open and loving a heart as I will be able to...I love the simplicity of the Quran. It's so clear. It's crystal clear..."

Will Smith has been in the news owing to tumultuous equation with wife Jada Pinkett Smith


In October of 2023, during an NBC News Special, Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she and Will had essentially "been living separate lives" for the past seven years. Though they are not legally divorced, Jada elaborated, "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying." It is worth noting that the family of four have often attended red carpet events together, with neither having addressed their reported split up until very recently. 

Interestingly, the Oscars 2022 SlapGate incident wherein Will walked up to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada's alopecia, saw Jada stand by the actor. Jada has also openly spoken about misconceptions surrounding her marriage with Will during her recent book tour.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:31 IST

