Advertisement

Will Smith is looking inwards. The actor, who will next be seen in Bad Boys Ride or Die, is using his personal time to introspect, something which has seen him turn towards religion and spirituality.

Will Smith says he has read The Quran



Will Smith recently marked an appearance on the Big Time Podcast. His chat with Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb saw the actor share how he has increasingly found himself turning to holy books.

Advertisement



He shared, "You know the last two years of my life have been a difficult time and my attention turned inward. And I was just talking to someone earlier about how I read all the holy books. I read the Quran. I read the Quran cover to cover during Ramadan this year (2023). This is the spiritual-seeking phase of my life. This is the period of my life that I am trying to cultivate as wide, open and loving a heart as I will be able to...I love the simplicity of the Quran. It's so clear. It's crystal clear..."

Will Smith has been in the news owing to tumultuous equation with wife Jada Pinkett Smith



In October of 2023, during an NBC News Special, Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she and Will had essentially "been living separate lives" for the past seven years. Though they are not legally divorced, Jada elaborated, "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying." It is worth noting that the family of four have often attended red carpet events together, with neither having addressed their reported split up until very recently.

Advertisement



Interestingly, the Oscars 2022 SlapGate incident wherein Will walked up to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada's alopecia, saw Jada stand by the actor. Jada has also openly spoken about misconceptions surrounding her marriage with Will during her recent book tour.