Director of Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins, recently shared insights into the current status of the DC Universe and her involvement in upcoming projects during an appearance on the Talking Pictures podcast.

Is there any plan for Wonder Woman to make a return?

Following Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman in two standalone films, Jenkins disclosed that there are no immediate plans for further Wonder Woman instalments. She acknowledged the challenges facing DC and expressed empathy towards the new creative direction led by filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran.

She said, “They aren’t interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being. It’s not an easy task, with what’s going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans."

She further added, "I don’t know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart and do what they’ve got planned.”

Patty Jenkins discussed her own projects in the same interview

Jenkins revealed her return to writing her upcoming Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron. She explained the process of navigating between commitments to Wonder Woman 3 and the Star Wars franchise. She revealed, “When ‘Wonder Woman 3’ then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of ‘Star Wars.’ So we will see what happens there. Who knows.”

Responding to the speculations about her departure from the Wonder Woman series, Jenkins clarified that she remains committed to both her ongoing and future projects. She said in a statement, “I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”