Published 13:08 IST, October 24th 2024
IIT Bombay Students' Dance On Malaika's Munni Badnaam Leaves Netizens Divided: Isme Ashleel Kya Hai?
A viral clip shows students from IIT Bombay grooving to Munni Badnam at the college function. Several netizens have trolled the video while others defended it.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Munni Badnaam song | Image: YouTube Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:25 IST, October 24th 2024